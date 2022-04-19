Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.