Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.19. 552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,574. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

