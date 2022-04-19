Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.93. 26,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

