Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. 2,170,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,107,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

