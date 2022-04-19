Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 169,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,156. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

