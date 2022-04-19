Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of USNZY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 40,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

