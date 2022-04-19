USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.80 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $1.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

