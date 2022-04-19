Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 458,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE UBA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 86,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.