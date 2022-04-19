UREEQA One Day Volume Reaches $56,273.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $56,273.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

