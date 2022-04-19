Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $149.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $224,246,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.