United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,670. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

