United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.88

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 46062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $54,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,496,000 after buying an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

