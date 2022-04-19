Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €32.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.93 ($35.40).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UN01 shares. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, April 8th.

UN01 traded down €0.18 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting €23.32 ($25.08). The company had a trading volume of 270,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.01. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($45.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

