Unifty (NIF) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Unifty (NIF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $17.18 or 0.00041494 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.92 or 0.07465877 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,329.96 or 0.99829338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

