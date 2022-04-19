UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.42 ($17.65).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($20.97) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($13.78) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($19.76).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

