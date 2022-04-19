Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $51.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $48.45. 147,598,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,719,453. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

