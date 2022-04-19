Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $144.19. Approximately 89,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,686,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.61.
Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average is $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.