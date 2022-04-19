Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.29

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 67998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

