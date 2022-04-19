Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 10,758,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.