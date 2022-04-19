Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Critical Survey

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Duckhorn Portfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.57 million 0.25 -$1.81 million N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.42 $55.96 million $0.48 39.15

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Truett-Hurst and Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Truett-Hurst on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truett-Hurst (Get Rating)

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

