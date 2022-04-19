Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Trading Up 0.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.33. Approximately 60,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 166,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06.
About Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL)
Read More
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.