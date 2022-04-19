Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $36.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,069 shares of company stock valued at $572,764. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

