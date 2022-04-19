TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNAZ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

