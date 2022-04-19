Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.91.
TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSCO stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.65. 1,211,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,350. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.
In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
