Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of TSEM opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.