Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Up 0.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

