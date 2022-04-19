Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 72,687 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,687 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Mosaic worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mosaic by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mosaic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

