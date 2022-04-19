Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 559,785 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 559,785 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of HP worth $29,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

