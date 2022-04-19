Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 115,694 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,694 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE MKC opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

