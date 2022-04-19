Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 49,797 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Hess worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.