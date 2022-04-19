Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,706 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.