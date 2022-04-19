Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,366 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,589.76 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,627.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

