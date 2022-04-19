Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 23,595 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,204 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $256.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.