Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 15,504 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,226 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,209 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,801,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average is $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

