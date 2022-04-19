Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 515.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $57,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.