Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

