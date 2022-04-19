Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,916,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

