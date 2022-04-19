Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,342 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.