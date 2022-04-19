Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Envista by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.