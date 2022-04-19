Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 38,893 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 776.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Lennox International worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LII opened at $237.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.78 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Lennox International Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.