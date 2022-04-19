Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 24,772 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.