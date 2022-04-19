Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,029 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,403,000 after buying an additional 169,684 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.