Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

