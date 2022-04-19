Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 233,436 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of Incyte worth $24,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Incyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

