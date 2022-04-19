Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 48,005 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 526,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 34.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 278,895 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

