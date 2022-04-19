Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.61 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $881.65 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00189882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00379498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

