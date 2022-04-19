The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 160,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 32,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 194,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 73,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. 272,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,726. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

