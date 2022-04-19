The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 272,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

