The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00007170 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and $552.30 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00261766 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00271066 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.