The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $210.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.44.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.20. 8,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,549. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.61. Middleby has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

